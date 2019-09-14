- ITV Report
-
David Cameron claims Boris Johnson 'didn't believe' in Brexit but backed Leave campaign to 'help his political career'
Boris Johnson "didn't believe" in the UK quitting the EU but chose to back the Leave campaign to "help his own political career," former Prime Minster David Cameron has claimed.
He added Mr Johnson privately suggested there could be a "fresh renegotiation, followed by a second referendum" - which he now says he opposes.
It's the latest volley of comments from the former leader with Mr Cameron also hitting out at Michael Gove, calling him a "foam-flecked Faragist" over his statements on Turkey joining the European Union.
He believes Boris Johnson "wanted to become the darling of the party," and did not "want to risk someone else high profile - Michael Gove in particular - winning that crown".
Further revelations include Mr Gove's claim that the public were tired of experts made him "an ambassador for the truth-twisting age of populism".
"By the end, Boris and Michael seemed to me to be different people. Boris had backed something he didn't believe in.
"Michael had backed something he did perhaps believe in, but in the process had broken with his friends ... while taking up positions that were completely against his political identity."
In a previous interview with The Times, Mr Cameron said he thought another referendum could not be ruled out "because we’re stuck".
"I’m not saying one will happen or should happen. I’m just saying that you can’t rule things out right now because you’ve got to find some way of unblocking the blockage," he said.
He told the paper: “I say in the book: Boris had never argued for leaving the EU, right?
"Michael was a very strong Eurosceptic, but someone whom I’d known as this liberal, compassionate, rational Conservative ended up making arguments about Turkey (joining) and being swamped and what have you.
"They were trashing the government of which they were a part, effectively."