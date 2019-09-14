David Cameron claims Boris Johnson 'didn't believe' in Brexit but backed Leave campaign to 'help his political career'

David Cameron has hit out at Boris Johnson over his Brexit support. Credit: PA

Boris Johnson "didn't believe" in the UK quitting the EU but chose to back the Leave campaign to "help his own political career," former Prime Minster David Cameron has claimed. He added Mr Johnson privately suggested there could be a "fresh renegotiation, followed by a second referendum" - which he now says he opposes. It's the latest volley of comments from the former leader with Mr Cameron also hitting out at Michael Gove, calling him a "foam-flecked Faragist" over his statements on Turkey joining the European Union. He believes Boris Johnson "wanted to become the darling of the party," and did not "want to risk someone else high profile - Michael Gove in particular - winning that crown".

David Cameron has hit out at Michael Gove and Boris Johnson.

Further revelations include Mr Gove's claim that the public were tired of experts made him "an ambassador for the truth-twisting age of populism". "By the end, Boris and Michael seemed to me to be different people. Boris had backed something he didn't believe in. "Michael had backed something he did perhaps believe in, but in the process had broken with his friends ... while taking up positions that were completely against his political identity."