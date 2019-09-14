Gatwick Airport plans additional 90,000 flights by 2038 under redevelopment proposals

A proposed 90,000 additional flights could bring 28 million more passengers to Britain's second busiest airport by 2038, if plans for a second runway take off.

A new report has claimed Gatwick Airport could sustain the extra travellers and movements if a planning application is approved to allow changes to be made to its northern runway.

The landing strip is currently only used when the main runway is closed.

Alongside bringing the emergency tarmac into regular use, the West Sussex airport intends to extend its north and south terminals and build three new hotels - two of which will have more than 400 beds each.

The anticipated changes could increase its capacity by 30 million, compared to the 46 million who used the airport in 2018, the scoping report submitted to the planning inspectorate earlier this month has claimed.