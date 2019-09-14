Gold toilet worth £1m stolen from Blenheim Palace

A 66-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

"The artwork has not been recovered at this time, but we are conducting a thorough investigation to find it and bring those responsible to justice."

Detective Inspector Jess Milne said: "The piece of art that has been stolen is a high value toilet made out of gold that was on display at the palace.

The loo - part of an art exhibition at Winston Churchill's birthplace - was taken in the early hours of Saturday, Thames Valley Police have confirmed.

The Palace has suffered significant damage and flooding following the burglary, because the loo, designed by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, had been plumbed in and was available for visitors to use.

Last month, ahead of the toilet's installation, the Duke of Marlborough's half-brother, Edward Spencer-Churchill, said the lavatory wouldn't be "the easiest thing to nick".

Mr Spencer-Churchill told the Times: "Firstly, it's plumbed in and secondly, a potential thief will have no idea who last used the toilet or what they ate.

"So no, I don't plan to be guarding it."

Blenheim Palace said it is "saddened" but "relieved no-one was hurt" in a statement about the toilet theft.

"We knew there was huge interest in the Maurizio Cattelan contemporary art exhibition, with many set to come and enjoy the installations," it tweeted.

"It's therefore a great shame an item so precious has been taken, but we still have so many fascinating treasures in the Palace and the remaining items of the exhibition to share."

The golden lavatory drew large crowds when it was exhibited in New York.