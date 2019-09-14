Introducing gay marriage one of my proudest moments: former PM David Cameron

David Cameron said the introduction of same sex marriage was one of his proudest moments as Prime Minister, having worried and “wobbled” over the issue in the face of some heated opposition within the Conservative Party.

In his autobiography, Mr Cameron says he does, however, regret abstaining from voting on a motion put by Tory colleague Iain Duncan Smith to block gay couples’ right to adopt children, rather than voting against it.

“Equal marriage was one of the most contentious, hard-fought and divisive issues during my time as prime minister,” Mr Cameron writes in an excerpt from his book, For The Record, published in The Times newspaper.

“We would lose party members; one even came to my surgery and tore up their membership card in front of me. It was an issue that I would worry and even wobble over. But I have absolutely no regrets, and it is one of the things of which I’m proudest.”