Rumours swirl of a sixth MP will be defecting to Lib Dems at start of annual conference

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Angus Walker

The Liberal Democrat conference has started with an air of mystery as rumours circle that another MP could be about to defect to the anti-Brexit party. The party faithful are feeling buoyant after a stream of former Tories and Labour MPs joined the party in recent weeks, including former minister Dr Philip Lee and Liverpool Wavertree representative Luciana Berger. There continues to be rumours that another could be about to join their number, making it six defections in 2019. The running order to a member’s rally, due to be held at 6.15pm, mention that leader Jo Swinson will introduce a “mystery man” to the conference hall.

Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson has benefited from a host of defections to her party in recent weeks, including (pictured left) Luciana Berger, MP for Liverpool Wavertree. Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

The name of the European Parliament’s Brexit chief, Guy Verhofstadt MEP, also appears on the running order. A defection would be more good news for leader Mrs Swinson, who is preparing to strengthen her party’s pro-European Union credentials before any upcoming snap election. She will be asking members to sign-off on her policy of revoking Article 50, without the need for a second referendum, if the Lib Dems win a majority at the next election. Mrs Swinson said: “We got into this mess as a result of having a referendum in the first place and that (revoking Article 50) is the only satisfactory way out of it.” It would strengthen the party’s position against Labour and the Green Party, with Jeremy Corbyn’s Opposition favouring negotiating a new deal with Brussels if it is victorious at the polls, with those fresh terms then put to a public vote.

State of the parties in the House of Commons