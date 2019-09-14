Number of bus journeys down 300 million in five years

The annual number of bus journeys being taken in England has fallen by more than 300 million in five years, figures show.

Analysis of Department for Transport figures by the Local Government Association (LGA) – which represents councils – showed 4.31 billion journeys were made in 2018/19, compared with 4.63 billion in 2014/15.

The LGA commissioned a survey of 1,105 people from England, which suggested that 69% of residents think councils should be the main decision-makers on bus services.

The organisation believes giving councils oversight of local bus services would enable them to maintain and improve them, as well as protect routes so older and vulnerable people “don’t get left behind”.

Earlier this year, it warned that nearly half of routes are at risk of being scrapped due to a lack of funding.