Rugby legend Gareth Thomas reveals HIV positive status

Former Welsh rugby start Gareth Thomas has revealed he has been diagnosed with HIV.

It is thought Mr Thomas is the first British sports person to go public about their HIV status, which with effective management cannot be passed on.

In an emotional video posted on his Twitter page, the former Wales star announced his diagnosis.

He said: "I want to share my secret with you.

"Why? Because it's mine to tell you.

"Not the evils that make my life hell, threatening to tell you before I do. And because I believe in you and trust you.

"Now you have that information, that makes me extremely vulnerable, that does not make me weak."