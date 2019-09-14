- ITV Report
Rugby legend Gareth Thomas reveals HIV positive status
Former Welsh rugby start Gareth Thomas has revealed he has been diagnosed with HIV.
It is thought Mr Thomas is the first British sports person to go public about their HIV status, which with effective management cannot be passed on.
In an emotional video posted on his Twitter page, the former Wales star announced his diagnosis.
He said: "I want to share my secret with you.
"Why? Because it's mine to tell you.
"Not the evils that make my life hell, threatening to tell you before I do. And because I believe in you and trust you.
"Now you have that information, that makes me extremely vulnerable, that does not make me weak."
In an interview with the Sunday Mirror, he said he was driven to suicidal thoughts as a result of his diagnosis.
He told the newspaper: "I’ve been living with this secret for years.
"I’ve felt shame and keeping such a big secret has taken its toll.”
"I was in a dark place, feeling suicidal. I thought about driving off a cliff.
"To me, wanting to die was just a natural thought and felt like the easier way out, but you have to confront things."
The former British Lions captain, 45, who will be a TV pundit in the upcoming Rugby World Cup, said he "broke down" when he got the news of his diagnosis.
He explained: "I went for a routine sexual health test at a private clinic in Cardiff.
"I didn’t feel ill and thought everything was going to be fine.
“When (the doctor) said those words… I immediately thought I was going to die.
"I felt like an express train was hitting me at 300mph.
"Then I was thinking ‘how long have I got left?'"
The sportsman now takes one tablet containing four medications each day, and doctors have said his condition is under control to the point that it is considered "undetectable" and cannot be passed on.
Mr Thomas said that his partner – Stephen – who he met after his diagnosis and married three years ago, does not have HIV.
He said he hopes that his openness will help end the stigma around condition.
A poll last year found half of people with HIV have faced discrimination.
He said: "I’m speaking out because I want to help others and make a difference.
"I hope me speaking out about my diagnosis will help a lot of people."
The former Cardiff Blues player won 103 caps and scored 41 tries for Wales between 1995 and 2007, and he is 13th on the all-time international test try-scoring list.
Last November, he was attacked in Cardiff city centre in a homophobic hate crime, but asked South Wales Police to deal with the 16-year-old assailant by way of restorative justice.