- ITV Report
-
Sam Gyimah becomes sixth MP to defect to Liberal Democrats
Former Tory MP Sam Gyimah has joined the Liberal Democrats, weeks after having the Conservative whip removed.
The former minister is the third former Tory MP to commit to the party in recent weeks, joining ranks with Phillip Lee and Sarah Woollaston.
His admission brings its number of MPs in the Commons to 18 representatives.
Mr Gyimah told the Liberal Democrat conference he has known and admired party leader Jo Swinson for a long time.
He said: "Despite what has been said, the Withdrawal Agreement was the worst of all worlds for the country.
"It was sold to us as a deal, but what I see is if we exit, and we negotiate the future afterwards, we will be doing so with our hands tied behind our back as a country."
In an earlier interview with The Observer, Mr Gyimah said: "It is sad that I find myself at a crossroads. I am an outcast in the Conservative party.
"But that’s Brexit. It has divided families. The country is divided. This is a huge fault line."
Three former Labour representatives have also defected the party; they are Luciana Berger, Angela Smith and Chuka Umunna.
The 43-year-old MP for East Surrey, who briefly stood against Boris Johnson in the Conservative leadership race, rebelled against the government to block a no-deal Brexit.