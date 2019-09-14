Sam Gyimah becomes sixth MP to defect to Liberal Democrats

Former Tory MP Sam Gyimah has joined the Liberal Democrats, weeks after having the Conservative whip removed.

The former minister is the third former Tory MP to commit to the party in recent weeks, joining ranks with Phillip Lee and Sarah Woollaston.

His admission brings its number of MPs in the Commons to 18 representatives.

Mr Gyimah told the Liberal Democrat conference he has known and admired party leader Jo Swinson for a long time.

He said: "Despite what has been said, the Withdrawal Agreement was the worst of all worlds for the country.

"It was sold to us as a deal, but what I see is if we exit, and we negotiate the future afterwards, we will be doing so with our hands tied behind our back as a country."