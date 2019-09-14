Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Bahamas brace for Tropical Storm Humberto just weeks after Hurricane Dorian

The rubble of a house destroyed by Hurricane Dorian in Gold Rock Creek in the Bahamas. Credit: AP

A tropical depression near the Bahamas has strengthened into Tropical Storm Humberto.

Parts of the north-western Bahamas that were recently pummelled by Hurricane Dorian are expected to experience tropical-storm-force winds and heavy rain over the weekend.

The US National Hurricane Centre said early on Saturday that the storm was located about 100 miles east-southeast of Great Abaco Island and moving north west at 6mph.

People walk next to a shattered and water-filled coffin lays exposed to the elements in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian Credit: AP

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the north-western Bahamas, excluding Andros Island.

Forecasters expect the storm to stay offshore of Florida’s eastern coast, so a tropical storm watch is no longer in effect for the state