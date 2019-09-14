Weak pound hits holidaymakers on long-haul trips

Holidaymakers planning a winter sun getaway will be hit by the fall in the value of sterling, new figures show.

The weaker pound means travellers will pay more for food, drinks and other tourist essentials in more than three-quarters of popular long-haul destinations, Post Office Travel Money said.

But local price falls in half of the locations surveyed will help cushion the blow.

The research found that the lowest prices for UK visitors on long-haul trips are in Tokyo, Japan; Cape Town, South Africa; and Bali, Indonesia, although prices have risen in all three since last year.

Rugby fans heading to Japan for the upcoming Rugby World Cup may be pleased to know a bottle of local lager or glass of wine in a cafe or bar in the country’s capital typically costs the equivalent of just 81p.