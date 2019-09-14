Who is the new Liberal Democrat MP Sam Gyimah?

Sam Gyimah has joined the Liberal Democrats. Credit: PA

The Liberal Democrats have a new MP - their sixth to defect from other parties in recent months. Sam Gyimah was announced as the party's latest representative in the Commons by party leader Jo Swinson, during its conference in Bournemouth. The East Surrey MP and Remain supporter defected from the Conservatives to the Liberal Democrats after growing disillusioned with the Tories under Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The 43-year-old has described a no-deal Brexit as "disorderly and damaging", and is a vocal advocate for a second referendum.

The MP formerly stood for the Conservatives. Credit: PA

Mr Gyimah was born in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, but split from his single mother aged six and was sent to live in Ghana, before returning to a state comprehensive to complete his GCSEs and A-levels. He credited "good schools with great teachers" as he earned a place at Somerville College, Oxford, to read philosophy, politics and economics. His political teeth were cut at the Oxford Union, where he served as president, and sharpened as he stood for Camden council elections unsuccessfully. Initially employed by Goldman Sachs as an investment banker, where he worked on mergers and acquisitions, Mr Gyimah was added to the Conservative party A-list and selected as the prospective parliamentary candidate for East Surrey in 2010 following the retirement of Peter Ainsworth.

The former Tory MP has a majority of 17,000. Credit: PA