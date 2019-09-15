Attacks on Saudi oil facilities ‘knocked out roughly half of supply’

Saudi Arabia’s energy minister has confirmed that drone attacks on its oil facilities knocked out about 50% of the country’s production. Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz told the Saudi Press Agency that explosions at Saudi Aramco’s Khurais and Abqaiq plants caused several fires that were controlled, but there were no injuries. He said Aramco will make up for some of the losses with oil stocks.

A satellite image shows fires following the attacks Credit: Nasa/AP

The attacks have been attributed to Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. The minister said that according to preliminary estimates, 5.7 million barrels a day of oil production were lost, and the supply of ethane and natural gas also was cut by about half. He said Aramco will provide updated information within 48 hours of restoring full production. Prince Abdulaziz said the attacks were aimed not only at Saudi Arabia, but also at the world’s oil supply and its security. US secretary of state Mike Pompeo has blamed Iran for the attacks.

