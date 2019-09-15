Boris Johnson: We’ll break out of EU’s manacles like the Hulk

Boris Johnson has likened the UK to The Incredible Hulk. Credit: PA

Britain will break out of the European Union’s “manacles” like The Incredible Hulk if a Brexit deal cannot be struck by the end of next month, Boris Johnson has said. The prime minister repeated his vow to take the UK out of the bloc on October 31 – suggesting he could ignore legislation designed to prevent a no-deal in order to fulfil his promise. In an interview with the Mail On Sunday, Mr Johnson – who will meet European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker in Luxembourg this week – likened Britain to the fictional scientist Bruce Banner, who transforms into the monstrous green Hulk when he is angry in the Marvel superhero comics and movies. “Banner might be bound in manacles, but when provoked he would explode out of them…," Mr Johnson said.

“Hulk always escaped, no matter how tightly bound in he seemed to be – and that is the case for this country. "We will come out on October 31 and we will get it done.” The PM struck a confident tone on reaching a Brexit deal, telling the paper he thinks “we will get there” and that a “huge amount of progress is being made”. He said: “I will be talking to Jean-Claude about how we’re going to do it. I’m very confident. “When I got this job everybody was saying there can be absolutely no change to the Withdrawal Agreement, the backstop was immutable, the arrangements by which the UK was kept locked in to the EU forever, they said no-one could change that. “They have already moved off that and, as you know, there’s a very, very good conversation going on about how to address the issues of the Northern Irish border. A huge amount of progress is being made.”

Mr Johnson will meet with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker this week. Credit: PA