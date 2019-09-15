Family tribute to ‘brightest star’ as man charged with woman’s murder

The family of a 21-year-old woman who died after being found injured in the street have described her as “the brightest star of them all”.

The tribute to Bethany Fields was released as police charged a 35-year-old man with her murder.

Ms Fields was found in Fitzwilliam Street, Huddersfield, at 6.12pm on Thursday and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her family released a statement through West Yorkshire Police on Sunday.