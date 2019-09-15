Hard Cheese in Luxembourg tomorrow? Boris Johnson hopes to send tough new message to EU in face-to-face talks

Boris Johnson will fly to Luxembourg tomorrow for his first meeting with Jean Claude Juncker, the outgoing President of the European Commission. They've spoken twice on the phone before, but these will be the first face-to-face talks. On the menu "Escargot, Salmon and Fromage" we're told. A hard cheese perhaps? Because the Prime Minister will be delivering what he hopes will be seen as a new, tough message to the EU.

A No. 10 source says: “The Prime Minister could not be clearer that he will not countenance any more delays. We will be leaving on October 31 - no ifs, no buts.

“Any further extension would be a huge mistake. It is not just a question of the extra dither and delay – it is also the additional long months of rancour and division, and all at huge expense. We must finally deliver on the 2016 referendum result.

“This is why the PM will stress to Mr Juncker that, while he wants to secure a deal, if no deal can be agreed by October 18 his policy is to leave without a deal on October 31 – and reject any delay offered by the EU.”

Saying that he'll reject any extension/delay offered beyond the end of October is as much for domestic consumption as it is for Brussels. Put to one side that the terms of Article 50 demand that the UK must ask for an extension itself. (The Prime Minister has already said he'd "rather die in a ditch" than ask for another delay.)