Iran dismisses US allegation it was behind Saudi Arabia oil attacks

Smoke from a fire at the Abqaiq oil processing facility Credit: APTN

Iran has denied it was involved in Yemen rebel drone attacks targeting the world’s biggest oil processing facility and an oil field in Saudi Arabia. The denial came hours after America’s top diplomat alleged Tehran was behind the “unprecedented attack on the world’s energy supply” - though he offered no evidence.

Smoke from a fire at the Abqaiq oil processing facility. Credit: Al-Arabiya via AP

The attacks, claimed by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, resulted in “the temporary suspension of production operations” at the Abqaiq processing facility and the Khurais oil field, Riyadh said. That led to the interruption of an estimated 5.7 million barrels in crude supplies, authorities said while pledging the kingdom’s stockpiles would make up the difference.

A satellite image shows thick black smoke rising from Saudi Aramco’s Abqaiq oil processing facility in Buqyaq Credit: Planet Labs Inc via AP

While markets remain closed on Sunday, the attack could shock world energy prices. They also increased overall tensions in the region amid an escalating crisis between the US and Iran over Tehran’s unravelling nuclear deal with world powers. Late on Saturday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo directly blamed Iran for the attack on Twitter, without offering evidence to support his claim. The US, Western nations, their Gulf Arab allies and UN experts say Iran supplies the Houthis with weapons and drones — something Tehran denies.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi dismissed Mr Pompeo’s remarks as “blind and futile comments”. “The Americans adopted the ‘maximum pressure’ policy against Iran, which, due to its failure, is leaning towards ‘maximum lies’,” Mr Mousavi said in a statement. First word of Saturday’s assault came in online videos of giant fires at the Abqaiq facility, some 205 miles north east of the Saudi capital, Riyadh. Machine-gun fire could be heard in several clips alongside the day’s first Muslim call to prayers, suggesting security forces tried to bring down the drones just before dawn. In daylight, Saudi state television aired a segment with its local correspondent near a police checkpoint, a thick plume of smoke visible behind him.

A satellite image shows fires following the attacks. Credit: NASA/AP