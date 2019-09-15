Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters throw petrol bombs and bricks as police respond with tear gas and water cannons

Pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong have turned violent, with petrol bombs and bricks thrown outside government offices. Police responded by spraying chemical-laced blue water from a water cannon, and firing tear gas. A mixed crowd of hardcore protesters in black and wearing masks, along with families with children, spilled into the roads of the Causeway Bay shopping belt and marched for more than a mile to the Central business district, in defiance of a police ban.

A protester throws a petrol bomb outside Hong Kong government offices. Credit: AP

Some waved US and British flags, while others carried posters reiterating their calls for democratic reforms. Protesters burned Chinese flags and tore down banners congratulating China's ruling Communist Party, which will celebrate its 70th year in power on October 1.

Anti-government protesters are sprayed by a water cannon during a demonstration. Credit: PA

In familiar scenes, some protesters smashed glass windows and surveillance cameras at a subway station exit. One station was set of fire. Police responded to the throwing of bricks and petrol bombs by firing volleys of tear gas and using water cannon trucks to spray chemical-laced water as well as blue liquid that helped them identify offenders, in a repeat of confrontational scenes from the last several weeks of the protests. Police had turned down a request by the Civil Human Rights Front to hold the march, but the demonstrators were undeterred, as they have been all summer.

A fire set by protesters burns at an entrance to a subway station in Hong Kong. Credit: AP

“I feel this is our duty. "The government wants to block us with the ban, but I want to say that the people will not be afraid,” said one protester, Winnie Leung, 50. The march disrupted traffic and many shops, including the Sogo department store, closed their doors. Some protesters used traffic cones, metal fencing and rubbish bins to set up road barriers. Police warned in a statement that the assembly was illegal and urged protesters to “stop their illegal acts”. Police erected barriers outside the government office complex and water cannon trucks were seen stationed outside the Beijing liaison office.

Protesters carry US flags and a placard reading You trust Communist party? as they march on a street in Hong Kong. Credit: Vincent Yu/AP

The protests were triggered in June by an extradition bill that many saw as an example of China’s increasing intrusion and at chipping away at Hong Kong residents’ freedoms and rights, many of which are not accorded to people in mainland China. Hong Kong’s government promised this month to withdraw the bill, which would have allowed some criminal suspects to be sent to mainland China for trial, but protesters have widened their demands to include direct elections for the city’s leaders and police accountability.

Police vehicle sprays blue-colored water towards anti-government protesters. Credit: AP

There have been increasing clashes between protesters and police, who demonstrators have accused of abuses. More than 1,300 people have been arrested since the protests started. The unrest has battered Hong Kong’s economy, which was already reeling from the US-China trade war. It is also seen as an embarrassment to China’s ruling Communist Party ahead of October 1 National Day celebrations.

Protesters hold placards and British flags during a peaceful demonstration outside the British Consulate in Hong Kong. Credit: Vincent Yu/AP