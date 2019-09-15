UK Weather Forecast: Chilly in the north, patchy rain in the south tonight

This Evening and Tonight: A dry and chilly night across the north of the UK, but with blustery showers affecting northern Scotland. Cloudy and mild across much of the south, with light rain edging southwards across Wales and northern, central, and eastern England.

Monday: Cloud and patchy light rain or drizzle will move southwards across southern UK. Drier with sunny spells across the north but for scattered, blustery showers continuing to affect northern Scotland.

ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest, national forecast: