UK Weather Forecast: Warm and bright in the south. Rain for some in the north.

Today:

Rain across central UK will slowly edge southwards with some heavier bursts. Brighter to the north with a few showers and easing winds. Warm, sunny periods in the south, though some parts turning cloudier later.

Tonight:

Mild with light rain edging southwards across England and Wales, though some parts of the south remaining dry with clear spells. Chilly further north and blustery showers for northern Scotland.

ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest forecast: