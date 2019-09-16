Banksy’s artwork depicting MPs as chimps to go up for auction - and could go for £2 million

A Banksy piece depicting politicians in the House of Commons as chimpanzees is to go up for auction, where it is expected to fetch up to £2 million.

Devolved Parliament, which is four metres wide, was first unveiled as part of the Bristol artist’s exhibition Banksy vs Bristol Museum in 2009.

It went back on show at the museum earlier this year to mark the 10-year anniversary of that exhibition and the original Brexit deadline of March 29.

The piece will go on public display at Sotheby’s in London, a mile away from the Palace of Westminster, from September 28 to October 3.

Devolved Parliament will be auctioned on October 3 and is expected to sell for between £1.5-£2 million.