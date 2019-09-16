Burnley plumber praised for offering free repairs for sick, disabled and elderly customers

Heroic James Anderson has been widely praised for his generosity. Credit: PA

A plumber from Burnley has found internet fame for fixing pipes and boilers for vulnerable customers free of charge. James Anderson, 52, says he has helped thousands of elderly and disabled people in need since shutting down his private firm and launching not-for-profit company Depher. His acts of kindness were widely shared online after a picture of his bill for £0 sent to a 91-year-old woman with acute leukemia was posted. The receipt for the boiler repair was accompanied by a note reading: “No charge for this lady under any circumstances. "We will be available 24 hours to help her and keep her as comfortable as possible.”

The receipt for £0 for a 91-year-old woman with leukemia was served with no charge. Credit: James Anderson/PA

Speaking about the positive public reaction, Mr Anderson said: "We didn’t expect it. It’s been everywhere." The handyman, originally from Liverpool, has worked hard to raise funds for the enterprise, using crowdfunding and donations to enable him to help people in need across Lancashire. The father of five said he was inspired to wind down his private work and begin Depher after seeing an elderly man poorly treated by another engineer. Since 2017, Mr Anderson has provided free or lower-cost plumbing to those in need throughout winters.

Kind-hearted plumber James Anderson, pictured with his daughter, has been praised. Credit: PA