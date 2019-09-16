David Cameron's use of 'regret' and 'failure' suggest he wants to drain away Brexit anger

As I watched the David Cameron interview play out finally on Monday night, I was reminded of just how much work went into it.

I have never done an interview with as much forethought and doubt I ever will again.

A world in which everyone appears angrier than ever before is not an easy wicket on which to work out how to approach a former prime minister whom many blame for the chaos that is currently engulfing us.

If there is one takeaway from the interview though, it is surely that David Cameron is very, very sorry.

About almost everything.

He uses "regret" and "failure" more than I can recall any former leader ever doing in any period after their departure from power, and by a country mile.

In that sense, it was a most unusual thing to witness.

There is purpose in this, of course.

He knows the situation is chaotic and that many people are frustrated and angry at how things have turned out.

His apparent (though, as far as I can tell, genuine) humility and penitent tone cannot have been an accident and it is clearly designed to drain some of the anger.

But there is equally little doubt that he remains tortured by everything that has happened since the night he lost.