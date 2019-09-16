Advertisement

Drone footage shows Dallas bank facility fold in on itself in implosion

Remarkable footage taken from a drone shows the moment a bank collapses in on itself in a controlled demolition.

The streets and buildings around the Republic National Bank facility in Dallas, Texas were evacuated on Sunday morning to make way for the implosion.

The eight-storey building is brought down in a matter of seconds, but it took a while longer for the dust to settle.

Debris left behind after the implosion will be cleared away by authorities.

The bank imploded in Dallas. Credit: KDFW-FOX 4 NEWS