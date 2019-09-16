- ITV Report
Drone footage shows Dallas bank facility fold in on itself in implosion
Remarkable footage taken from a drone shows the moment a bank collapses in on itself in a controlled demolition.
The streets and buildings around the Republic National Bank facility in Dallas, Texas were evacuated on Sunday morning to make way for the implosion.
The eight-storey building is brought down in a matter of seconds, but it took a while longer for the dust to settle.
Debris left behind after the implosion will be cleared away by authorities.