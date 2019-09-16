Government apologises for ‘inadvertent’ banned arms sales to Saudi Arabia

The Government has broken a court ruling banning it from granting licences to export weapons and equipment to Saudi Arabia.

More than 180 items worth £261,450 have been shipped in the "inadvertent" breaches of an assurance it would not licence any more arms sales to Saudi Arabia.

It was announced in June that military exports to the Middle Eastern country would be suspended, as it was determined items could be used in the Yemen conflict by the Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF).

Yemen is in the grip of a civil war which sees the Saudi-backed Government battling Houthi rebels.

The UN says the conflict has claimed the lives of at least 7,290 civilians and left 80% of the population - 24 million people - in need of humanitarian assistance or protection, including 10 million who rely on food aid to survive.

The pause came while the Government considered the Court of Appeal's ruling that it had failed to assess whether the the Saudi-led coalition had violated international humanitarian law in the course of the Yemen conflict.

International Trade Secretary Liz Truss said routine analysis of licensing statistics found a licence for a £200 air cooler for a Renault Sherpa Light Scout vehicle had been issued to the RSLF just days after the ruling.