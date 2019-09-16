Jean-Claude Juncker: No workable plan offered to replace Brexit backstop

Boris Johnson and Jean-Claude Juncker held talks in Luxembourg. Credit: AP

EU President Jean-Claude Juncker has said he is still waiting to hear a workable proposal for the backstop from the UK. Boris Johnson is in Luxembourg and has finished his first meeting with Mr Juncker, the outgoing President of the European Commission. Downing Street described the talks as “constructive” and a spokesperson said the pair agreed discussions need to “intensify”. The commission said the Government had still not made "legally operational solutions" to replace the controversial Irish backstop element of the Brexit divorce deal, which keeps the UK closely tied to EU rules in order to avoid a hard border.

Jean-Claude Juncker said he has yet to hear a solution from the UK. Credit: AP

In a statement, his spokesperson said: “President Juncker recalled that it is the UK's responsibility to come forward with legally operational solutions that are compatible with the Withdrawal Agreement. “President Juncker underlined the Commission's continued willingness and openness to examine whether such proposals meet the objectives of the backstop. Such proposals have not yet been made. “The Commission will remain available to work 24/7. The October European Council will be an important milestone in the process. The EU27 remain united.” President Juncker will travel to Strasbourg later today and will address the Plenary session of the European Parliament on Wednesday morning.

Mr Johnson told Mr Juncker he would not request an extension to Article 50 – the process of leaving the EU – and would take the UK out of the European Union on October 31. He also “reconfirmed” his commitment to the Good Friday/Belfast Agreement and his determination to reach a deal with the backstop removed. “The leaders agreed that the discussions needed to intensify and that meetings would soon take place on a daily basis,” Downing Street added. “It was agreed that talks should also take place at a political level between Michel Barnier and the Brexit Secretary, and conversations would also continue between President Juncker and the Prime Minister.” Both Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay and the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier were at the lunchtime meeting with the Prime Minister and commission president.

Boris Johnson and Jean-Claude Juncker agreed to intensify talks. Credit: AP

Mr Johnson has gone to meet Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel and was met by jeers from anti-Brexit demonstrators on the way. "Stop the coup. Tell the truth," said one over a speaker. "Bog off Boris." But Mr Johnson laughed and smiled as he walked up to meet Mr Bettel with a handshake and head into the Ministry of State for discussions.

What is the backstop?