'We are not a single issue party' - Jo Swinson defends new Lib Dem policy of revoking Article 50

Jo Swinson has defended her party policy of revoking Article 50 - effectively stopping the Brexit process - saying people will know what they are voting for if they back the Liberal Democrats in a General Election.

In an interview with ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston, Ms Swinson also insisted she is not the leader of a single issue party.

At the suggestion the party had morphed into the anti-Brexit Party - as opposed to Nigel Farage's Brexit Party - she said: "We are not a single issue party, we are a party with more than a century of liberal heritage.

"And we want to create an open, fair and inclusive society."

Ms Swinson was speaking during the party's national conference in Bournemouth, where the new policy to revoke Article 50 was announced.

Voters at the conference voted overwhelmingly to back her policy, but Lib Dem MP Sir Norman Lamb was among a few to condemn it.

Defending the policy to Peston, Ms Swinson said: "Our position is based on what we think is right, it's based on our values and our principles."

She added: "In reality people want to know what you stand for, and I am saying very clearly what the Liberal Democrats stand for and giving people the chance to vote for it."

Aside from policy, the Lib Dem conference has seen the unveiling of Sam Gyimah as its newest MP, who joined after having the Tory whip removed.

And Ms Swinson suggested more defecting MPs may join her party, saying her "door is always open" to welcome new colleagues.