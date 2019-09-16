Donald Trump: 'Looking like' Iran was behind Saudi Arabia oil attack

President Donald Trump has said it is "looking like" Iran was responsible for attacking oil installations in Saudi Arabia - but has insisted he is not looking for conflict.

Speaking at the White House, President Trump said the US is not looking at retaliatory options until he has "definitive proof" that Iran was responsible.

He went on to tell reporters the US "is prepared” if the attacks warrant a response. It comes after he said the nation's military is "locked and loaded" to respond to the attack against its Middle East ally.

Secretary of state Mike Pompeo also said "emerging information indicates that responsibility lies with Iran".

Iran has denied involvement, though it comes amid heightened tensions over Tehran's unravelling nuclear deal with world powers, including the US, which pulled out of the deal last year.

Mr Trump said Mr Pompeo will be travelling to Saudi Arabia but did not say when.

American officials released satellite images of the damage at the heart of the kingdom's crucial Abqaiq oil processing plant and a key oil field, and US officials said the attacker used multiple cruise missiles and drone aircraft.