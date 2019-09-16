Charity supporting disabled people with power of music and arts nominated at National Diversity Awards

A charity which focuses on the power of music to bring people with learning and communication together is nominated at this year's National Diversity Awards.

Accessible Arts & Media uses musical performance and arts and crafts to engage with disabled people so they can learn news skills, grow in confidence and express themselves through creative media.

The York-based charity has been running for 37 years and also helps people suffering with mental health problems and older people with dementia and memory loss.

Activities include the Hands and Voices choir, an inclusive singing and signing choir, set up in 1997 to help adults with learning and communication difficulties.