Plenty of politics ahead this week despite prorogue

Parliament may have been prorogued but this week is set to be a key one for Brexit with drama expected at home and abroad.

– Days to go

49, if Brexit comes on the latest deadline of October 31.

– What will happen this week?

Monday sees Prime Minister Boris Johnson head to Luxembourg for talks with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker. The discussion comes amid an impasse on Brexit – with the European side wedded to the imposition of a backstop on the Irish border, and Mr Johnson deeming this unacceptable.

The meetings follows the suspension of the UK Parliament last week – but before the prorogation could take place MPs pushed through a law which dealt a blow to Mr Johnson’s plans to leave on October 31 “do or die”. The so-called Benn Bill would require Mr Johnson to seek a further extension if no deal is in the offing.