Ralph Steadman creates portrait of Boris Johnson for Big Issue front cover

A “bold and uncompromising” portrait of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, created by a renowned illustrator, adorns the front cover of the latest edition of The Big Issue magazine.

The magazine said the portrait, by Ralph Steadman, articulates the cry of the nation for the Prime Minister and other politicians to listen to the concerns of the public.

The art work on the front cover by the Welsh illustrator, known for his political and social caricatures, has been printed onto t-shirts, alongside additional designs depicting homelessness.