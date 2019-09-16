Restaurant insolvencies jump by 25% in a year, study suggests

The number of restaurants going insolvent has increased by 25% in the last year, new research suggests.

There were over 1,400 insolvencies in the sector in the year to June, amid the Brexit-related blow to consumer spending and a rise in costs from the collapse of Sterling, said accountancy group UHY Hacker Young.

The rapid growth of the causal-dining sector since the last recession resulted in an over-saturated mid-market which is still going through a dramatic shake-out, said the report.