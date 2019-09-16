Restaurants could be fined for giving customers plastic straws

Restaurants and bars could be fined for providing plastic straws to customers after single-use plastics are banned, Environment Minister Richard Bruton has said.

Mr Bruton said the Government will follow through on an EU directive to ban single-use plastics by 2021.

Asked what penalties restaurants or bars that still provide single-use plastic straws to customers would face, Mr Bruton said: “Ultimately they will get fined but the reality is consumers will apply self-policing of these things.

“I think people realise very quickly that if places are offering plastic straws when it is illegal to do so, their customer base will tell them very quickly and there are alternatives they can use that are compostible.

“We want to get away as much as possible from anything that is single use. Moving from something that is single use to compostible is an improvement but really you want keep-cups and the sort of approach you are seeing more consumers adopt.”