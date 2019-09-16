Sir Rod Stewart free from prostate cancer after two years of secret treatment

Father-of-eight Sir Rod Stewart said he got through his treatment by staying positive and smiling. Credit: PA

Sir Rod Stewart has revealed he is free from prostate cancer after around two years of secret treatment. The 74-year-old singer was given the all-clear in July after his cancer was diagnosed during its early stages in 2017. Sir Rod went public with his illness during a fundraising event for the Prostate Project and European Tour Foundation charity in Surrey this weekend.

Sir Rod Stewart performs on the Graham Norton Show Credit: Matt Crossick/PA

Speaking alongside his former Faces bandmates Kenney Jones and Ronnie Wood, Sir Rod urged all men to seek regular check-ups. The singer said regular tests had helped him identify his cancer early, improving his chances of entering remission. According to the Mirror, he told the audience: “Guys, you’ve got to really go to the doctor.” “Finger up the bum, no harm done.

Each year, 47,000 men in the UK are diagnosed with prostate cancer Credit: Yui Mok/PA

“No one knows this, but I thought this was about time I told everybody. “I’m in the clear, now, simply because I caught it early. I have so many tests.” The Maggie May singer’s wife Penny Lancaster cracked a joke about the nature of his announcement. The model and TV personality, 48, said: “Tonight would be a nice night to come out of the closet.” He replied: “No, it’s not what you think. Two years ago I was ­diagnosed with prostate cancer.”

Nile Rodgers was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2010 Credit: Ian West/PA