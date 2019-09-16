The Rundown from ITV News: Watch the latest edition

Here's more on some of the stories we covered in today's edition of The Rundown:

Other stories you may be interested in:

The Rundown is a new news service for young people by ITV News.

A new edition drops every afternoon on the ITV News Instagram account - tap here on your mobile to follow us on Instagram and be notified of new editions.

Tap here to add us on Snapchat. Hit the bell icon at the top right of your screen to be told when a new edition lands.

And we're also on Facebook Stories - tap here to like our page.