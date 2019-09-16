- ITV Report
-
UK Weather Forecast: A north-south split, brighter skies across the north, cloud and drizzle in the south
Cloud across southern areas, with patchy light rain and drizzle. Sunshine elsewhere with scattered showers in the far north, the showers heavy at times. Windy across northeast Scotland.
Clear skies for most tonight as the cloud and drizzle clears southern England. A patchy frost is likely to develop across the countryside as temperatures drop away with isolated fog patches by dawn.