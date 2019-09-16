US ‘locked and loaded’ to respond to attack on Saudis, Trump says

US President Donald Trump has said that his country is “locked and loaded” to respond after a drone attack on Saudi Arabia that cut into global energy supplies and halved the kingdom’s oil production.

Mr Trump said on Twitter that the US was waiting to hear from the Saudis as to who they believe was behind the attack and “under what terms we would proceed!”

Mr Trump’s tweets followed a National Security Council meeting at the White House that included Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

A US official speaking on condition of anonymity said all options, including a military response, were on the table, but added that no decisions had been made.