Bride-to-be swallows engagement ring in her sleep during an 'action-packed' dream

A bride-to-be had to undergo surgery after swallowing her engagement ring in her sleep. Jenna Evans, 29, said she was told by her fiancé Bobby Howell to swallow her ring during an "action-packed" dream. Writing about the dream on her Facebook page, the California native said it involved a "sketchy situation" on a high-speed train and some "bad guys".

Ms Evan had to undergo a minor hospital procedure to remove her wedding ring from her intestine. Credit: NBC News

Ms Evans half-woke from her sleep during her dream and then went back to bed, believing she had only swallowed the ring during her dream. It was only after she awoke later that morning that she noticed her engagement ring wasn't on her finger.

The ring became lodged in Ms Evans' intestines and had to be removed. Credit: NBC News

"I had to wake my fiancé up and tell him that I had to swallow my engagement ring," she said. Ms Evans added: "We laughed pretty hard for about an hour and a half, called my mum, laughed until we were crying, Googled 'do adults swallow rings' because kids do it all the time, but apparently it's less common for adults."

Doctors told Ms Evans she would have to undergo a minor operation to remove the ring, rather than letting nature take its course. Credit: NBC News

Ms Evans took herself to hospital, where X-ray images showed the ring sitting in her intestines. Doctors told her she would have to undergo a minor operation to remove the ring, rather than letting nature take its course.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.