11-year-old girl scares off armed robber by throwing bread at him

An 11-year-old girl scared an armed robber away from a supermarket by throwing bread at him.

The masked robber had pulled out a knife in a shop in Sussex, but left empty-handed after being hit by the load of bread and bottles of squash by the girl and her father.

Police said a man walked into an Express Supermarket in Worthing just before 10pm on Monday and demanded that staff empty the till.

The schoolgirl and her father had been shopping at the time when they spotted him, and and didn’t hesitate to take action.

As he attempted to take money from the till, the daughter-father duo took charge and deterred the criminal.