- ITV Report
11-year-old girl scares off armed robber by throwing bread at him
An 11-year-old girl scared an armed robber away from a supermarket by throwing bread at him.
The masked robber had pulled out a knife in a shop in Sussex, but left empty-handed after being hit by the load of bread and bottles of squash by the girl and her father.
Police said a man walked into an Express Supermarket in Worthing just before 10pm on Monday and demanded that staff empty the till.
The schoolgirl and her father had been shopping at the time when they spotted him, and and didn’t hesitate to take action.
As he attempted to take money from the till, the daughter-father duo took charge and deterred the criminal.
Police confirmed no one was harmed, and they have praised the bravery of the pair.
Detective Constable Noel Simmonds said: “I cannot praise enough the bravery of the father and daughter who intervened in this knife point attempted robbery.
“There are considerable risks anytime a knife is used or brandished, and whilst it is tempting to just view the spectacle of an armed robber fleeing in panic from a young girl, if the suspect is not caught he may try again, and next time someone could be seriously hurt.
“We need to identify the suspect as quickly as possible so we are asking people to view the CCTV footage and stills and to please get in touch with us if you know who did this is or have any information about the incident.”
The suspect is white, slim, about 5ft 8in and was wearing a green Nike hooded jacket with the hood up, a black baseball cap, blue jeans and green Adidas POD trainers, police said.
He had a scarf covering his face and was also wearing gloves.