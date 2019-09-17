Drama workshop set up to support young carers nominated at National Diversity Awards

A drama workshop set up to support young carers in Cardiff with responibilities well beyond their years is up for the National Diversity Awards.

The Time 4 Me project was born out of the 2010 census, which found a larger than normal proportion of carers aged between seven and 18 in and around Cardiff.

It aims to help build confidence and self-esteem and offer a "break-out" from their everyday responsibilities.

The National Diversity Awards celebrate the achievements of grass-root communities that tackle the issues in today’s society, giving them recognition for their dedication and hard work.

Jessica Joshua, who looks after her mum who has diabetes and a younger brother with cancer, said: "The responsibility of it, we can cope with it but when we can't... we come here and we get a load off our mind and off our chest.

"It helps us a lot coming here."