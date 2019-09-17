England cricket hero Ben Stokes attacks 'immoral and heartless' newspaper story about his tragic family past

England cricket hero Ben Stokes has branded The Sun newspaper "immoral" and "heartless" after it published a story of tragedy to hit his family more than 30 years ago.

The all-rounder, who guided England to an extraordinary World Cup victory this summer, issued a blistering statement saying he was finding it hard to put into words how "low and despicable" the article was.

The newspaper revealed how his mother's ex partner killed their children, aged eight and four, then took his own life.

This was three years before Stokes was born.

Today, the cricketer - who was England's standout performer in the just concluded Ashes series - said the tactics employed by the paper were "utterly disgusting".