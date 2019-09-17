- ITV Report
England cricket hero Ben Stokes attacks 'immoral and heartless' newspaper story about his tragic family past
England cricket hero Ben Stokes has branded The Sun newspaper "immoral" and "heartless" after it published a story of tragedy to hit his family more than 30 years ago.
The all-rounder, who guided England to an extraordinary World Cup victory this summer, issued a blistering statement saying he was finding it hard to put into words how "low and despicable" the article was.
The newspaper revealed how his mother's ex partner killed their children, aged eight and four, then took his own life.
This was three years before Stokes was born.
Today, the cricketer - who was England's standout performer in the just concluded Ashes series - said the tactics employed by the paper were "utterly disgusting".
He wrote: "Today The Sun has seen fit to publish extremely painful, sensitive and personal details about events in the private lives of my family going back 31 years.
"It is hard to find words that adequately describe such low and despicable behaviour, disguised as journalism.
"I cannot conceive of anything more immoral, heartless or contemptuous to the feelings and circumstances of my family."
He went on: "To use my name as an excuse to shatter the privacy and private lives of - in particular - my parents, is utterly disgusting."
The Sun has yet to comment on Stokes' Twitter statement.
In its story, it revealed his mother Deb’s two children, Tracey, eight, and Andrew, four, were killed by their father, her estranged partner Richard Dunn, in 1988.
It alleged he was bitter as she had left him for Gerard Stokes, who would father Ben in 1991.
The newspaper sent reporters to New Zealand, where Stokes' family live, to interview his mother and father.