Flavoured e-cigarettes banned in New York

New York has become the first US state to ban the sale of flavoured e-cigarettes.

The move comes as federal health officials investigate a mysterious surge of severe breathing illnesses linked to vaping.

The vote by the state Public Health and Health Planning Council means the ban, which covers all flavoured cigarettes and other vaping products except for menthol and tobacco flavors, goes into effect immediately. Retailers will have two weeks to remove merchandise from store shelves.

Governor Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, had proposed the emergency ban on Sunday, citing surging use among young people.

According to data from the state health department, 27% of high school students overall in the state use e-cigarettes. Use among high-school students went from 10.5% in 2014 to 27.4% in 2018.