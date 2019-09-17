Three teenagers and man, 21, arrested on suspicion of murdering Pc Andrew Harper

Pc Harper was killed in the line of duty on August 15 in Sulhamstead, Berkshire. Credit: Family Handout

Three teenagers and a 21-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of murdering Pc Andrew Harper, who died while responding to reports of a burglary last month. Thames Valley Police said the arrests were made by more than 100 officers in Berkshire and Hampshire on Tuesday. Pc Harper was killed in the line of duty on August 15 in Sulhamstead, Berkshire.

The three teenagers had been previously arrested and released, while the 21-year-old was arrested for the first time in connection with Pc Harper's death. The new arrests had been made following new evidence which had come to light, the police said. In a statement, Thames Valley Police said: "The three people, who are all male, were originally arrested on Friday, 16 August. They were then released on bail until Thursday, 12 September, and were then re-bailed until 16 November. "They are an 18-year-old man and two 17-year-old boys, all from the Reading area. "Today, they have been re-arrested along with a 21-year-old man from Basingstoke, who has been arrested for the first time in connection with this investigation. They are all currently in police custody."

Pc Andrew Harper and his wife, Lissie, celebrating their wedding four weeks prior to his death. Credit: Family Handout