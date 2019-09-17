Advertisement

What a catch! Stunning fishing images win photography awards

A fisherman's catch has won this year's photography prize from the Shipwrecked Mariners' Society. Credit: PA

A fisherman's catch has won this year's photography prize from the Shipwrecked Mariners' Society.

The birds-eye view image of a fisherman was taken by Laurence Hartwell at the port of Newlyn in Cornwall.

Other striking images were nominated in four categories, including People, Ships and Wrecks, Recreation and Coastal Views.

The Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society has worked since 1839 to provide financial assistance to fishermen and mariners and their dependents who have suffered hardship, misfortune or poverty.

Landing Mackerel by Laurence Hartwell was the overall winner of the UK’s ultimate sea view photography competition Credit: Laurence Hartwell/Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society/PA
Fate Of The Mersey Ferry, by Amanda Burgess, won the Ships and Wrecks category Credit: Amanda Burgess/Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society/PA
Heading For Harbour, by Gary Richardson, was highly commended in the Ships and Wrecks category Credit: Gary Richardson/Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society/PA
Shipshape taken at Aldeburgh, Suffolk, by Justin Minns, was also highly commended in the Ships and Wrecks category Credit: Justin Minns/Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society/PA
Brighton Sussex Display, by Alan Humphries, won the Recreation category Credit: Alan Humphries/Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society/PA
Jet Rides, by Stanley Pearson, was highly commended in the Recreation category Credit: Stanley Pearson/Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society/PA
Wild Seas, by Mark Dobson, taken at Gwithian, Cornwall, won the Coastal Views category Credit: Mark Dobson/Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society/PA
Sunrise Over The Cobb, by Noel Bennett, was highly commended in the Coastal Views category Credit: Noel Bennett/Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society/PA
Sunrise Through The Wave, by John Alderson, won the People category Credit: John Alderson/Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society/PA
Overall winner Laurence Hartwell enjoyed further recognition after being highly commended in the People category for Keeping Things Running Safely Credit: Laurence Hartwell/Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society/PA