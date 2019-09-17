What a catch! Stunning fishing images win photography awards

A fisherman's catch has won this year's photography prize from the Shipwrecked Mariners' Society.

The birds-eye view image of a fisherman was taken by Laurence Hartwell at the port of Newlyn in Cornwall.

Other striking images were nominated in four categories, including People, Ships and Wrecks, Recreation and Coastal Views.

The Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society has worked since 1839 to provide financial assistance to fishermen and mariners and their dependents who have suffered hardship, misfortune or poverty.