Israel election exit poll suggests Benjamin Netanyahu has failed to win majority

However, neither party controls a majority in the 120-seat parliament without the support of Avigdor Lieberman, who heads the Yisrael Beitenu secular nationalist party.

The results posted by Israel’s three major TV stations showed challenger Benny Gantz’s centrist Blue and White party slightly ahead of Mr Netanyahu’s Likud party.

Mr Netanyahu had sought to secure a majority with his allies to secure immunity from an expected indictment on corruption charges.

The results raise the likelihood of a unity government among the three parties, but it is unclear what part Mr Netanyahu could take in that.

The longest serving leader in Israeli history is seeking a fourth consecutive term in office and fifth overall. But he faces a stiff challenge from Mr Gantz.

Mr Netanyahu had tried to portray himself as a seasoned statesman who is uniquely qualified to lead the country through challenging times. Mr Gantz tried to paint Mr Netanyahu as divisive and scandal-plagued, offering himself as a calming influence and honest alternative.

After casting his ballot in Jerusalem, Mr Netanyahu predicted the vote would be “very close”.