Jodie Chesney ‘stabbed to death after getting caught up in drug dealer dispute’

Jodie Chesney was stabbed in a park. Credit: Family handout/PA

A popular Girl Scout was killed in a “terrible and cowardly” stabbing after getting caught up in a drug turf war, a court has heard. Jodie Chesney, 17, was with friends, playing music and smoking cannabis in a park in Harold Hill, east London, when she was knifed in the back on March 1. At about 9.20pm, her boyfriend noticed two figures coming out of the darkness noiselessly towards them. He saw the taller of the pair swing his right arm at Jodie’s back, the Old Bailey heard. Jodie screamed and the two figures disappeared into the darkness, jurors were told.

Jodie Chesney’s father Peter, stepmother Joanne and sister Lucy at New Scotland Yard in London. Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

She had suffered a deep wound to her back which bled heavily. A local resident heard her screams and came to help as Jodie’s friends became “hysterical”, jurors heard. By the time an ambulance arrived, she showed no signs of life and was pronounced dead en route to hospital on the forecourt of a petrol station. Prosecutor Crispin Aylett QC told jurors that none of Jodie’s friends had any idea who was responsible for the “terrible and cowardly” attack. Following national publicity, police got a “breakthrough” when a witness reported two males getting into a stationary black Vauxhall Corsa. Mr Aylett said but for the “chance sighting” Jodie’s murder might have gone unsolved. A couple of hours after the killing, a black Corsa registered to the defendant Manuel Petrovic was found abandoned about two miles away, he said. Following his arrest, Petrovic admitted driving to Harold Hill with a friend and two others who had gone into the park to collect money and drugs. He denied knowing the pair were armed beforehand, the court heard.

Purple bows and ribbons attached to lamp posts and railings in St Neot’s Road, Harold Hill. Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA