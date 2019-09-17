Lib Dem leader Swinson: 'No-deal Brexit like burning your own house down'

Leaving the EU without a deal would be like "burning your house down", Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson will tell her party conference.

After recently announcing her party would revoke Article 50 if it won a majority in a general election, the East Dunbartonshire MP will close the four-day party conference by reiterating her pledge to stop Brexit.

Boris Johnson will take a bruising from Ms Swinson as she delivers the speech - which will attack what she calls the PM's pursuit of a no-deal Brexit.

He's vowed to take the UK out of the European Union by the October 31 deadline "do or die" and even previously hinted he could break the law to do so.

When asked if he'd request a Brexit extension Mr Johnson said he would rather be "dead in a ditch".

But Ms Swinson is set to tell Lib Dem members on the Dorset coast that Mr Johnson's spending on no-deal preparations is "sickening".