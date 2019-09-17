McDonald's bidding to open branch in Rutland, the only county in England without one

The only golden arches in Rutland are at Oakham Castle. Credit: ITV News/PA

The only golden arches you'll find in Rutland are at Oakham Castle. Currently, it's the only county in England which does not have a McDonald's, and that is how some residents want it to stay. However, this could all be about to change after the fast-food chain submitted plans for a drive-through on Oakham's bypass. Yet the town prides itself on its independent shops and restaurants.

Rutland is a largely rural county in England. Credit: ITV News

Many Rutland residents feel that there would be plenty of unhappy meals, should the American giant come to their county. "I think it would be a shame to have a McDonald's here, because it's a small place and I think we should keep it local," one woman told ITV News. "I think it should stay McDonald's-free," another added. Yet not everyone is up in arms over the proposals. "I'm ambivalent really, I wouldn't be there with placards if they did come," one resident told ITV News.

People in Oakham are mixed about whether a McDonald's should open. Credit: ITV News

"I was quite proud a few years ago, and I still am to be honest, to be able to turn around and say 'Rutland does not have a McDonald's'," Councillor Adam Lowe told ITV News. "But the people who I represent have turned around to me and said: 'yeah, we'd like a McDonald's'."

Councillor Adam Lowe has changed his mind about the proposals. Credit: ITV News