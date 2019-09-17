Newly discovered salamander thought to be world’s largest amphibian

A newly discovered species of giant salamander is thought to be the world’s largest amphibian after researchers identified new varieties using DNA from a museum specimen. Chinese giant salamanders, now classified as critically endangered, were previously considered a single species (Andrias davidianus). But analysis by the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) and the Natural History Museum found three distinct genetic lineages in salamanders from different river systems and mountain ranges across China. The three varieties – Andrias davidianus, Andrias sligoi and another new finding yet to be named – are genetically different enough to represent separate species, report authors say.

The Chinese giant salamander Credit: Ben Tapley/ZSL/PA

Published in the journal Ecology and Evolution on Tuesday, researchers found the South China giant salamander (Andrias sligoi) to be the largest of the 8,000 or so amphibian species alive today. The South China giant salamander was first proposed in the 1920s based on a salamander from southern China that lived at London Zoo. Researchers used the same animal – now preserved as a specimen in the Natural History Museum after living for 20 years at the zoo – to define the characteristics of the new species.

