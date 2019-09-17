Pet owner reunited with tortoise more than a year after it went missing

Sybil, the African spurred tortoise, went missing 15 months ago but was finally reunited with owner Catherine Painter on Saturday. Credit: RSPCA

A pet owner has been reunited with her tortoise more than a year after she went missing. Sybil, the African spurred tortoise, went missing 15 months ago but was finally reunited with owner Catherine Painter on Saturday after an extensive social media campaign. The plucky tortoise was found just a few streets away from where Ms Painter lives in Wraysbury.

Ms Painter, who took in Sybil six years ago after finding her as a stray, said: "I grew up in Africa with tortoises so they have always been my big love." She added: “Sybil just vanished from the garden one day. “We’d been sent on so many wild goose chases that we’d almost given up hope. "When a few villagers tagged me into the RSPCA’s post about her, at first, I didn’t even bother to properly read it. "I didn’t think it could be her. “When I spoke to the centre and they sent over some photos of Sybil, I was amazed. "She looked just the same and even had the same little mark on her shell.” The sulcata tortoise was reunited with Ms Painter at the RSPCA's Millbrook Animal centre in Chobham, Surrey.

