- ITV Report
Two Pomeranian puppies and dog stolen in mid-afternoon burglary
The search is on to find two Pomeranian puppies and a Cocker Spaniel taken from their owners in a suspected burglary.
The 12-week-old white puppies, one male and one female, were taken from a property in Winchcombe, Gloucestershire.
They were stolen along with a two-year-old female golden Cocker Spaniel, which was wearing a blue collar.
A spokeswoman for Gloucestershire Police said: “The dogs were stolen from a premises off Sudeley Hill between 1.30pm and 3.30pm on Monday September 16.”
Anyone with information about the dogs is asked to contact Gloucestershire Police or Crimestoppers.