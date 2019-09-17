Advertisement

Two Pomeranian puppies and dog stolen in mid-afternoon burglary

The alleged burglars took only the dogs from the property. Credit: Gloucestershire Police

The search is on to find two Pomeranian puppies and a Cocker Spaniel taken from their owners in a suspected burglary.

The 12-week-old white puppies, one male and one female, were taken from a property in Winchcombe, Gloucestershire.

They were stolen along with a two-year-old female golden Cocker Spaniel, which was wearing a blue collar.

The puppies are just 12 weeks old. Credit: Gloucestershire Police

A spokeswoman for Gloucestershire Police said: “The dogs were stolen from a premises off Sudeley Hill between 1.30pm and 3.30pm on Monday September 16.”

Anyone with information about the dogs is asked to contact Gloucestershire Police or Crimestoppers.

